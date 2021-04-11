Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,370 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $33,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $917,000.

Shares of BATS PTMC opened at $35.20 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21.

