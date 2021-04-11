Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to announce $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

PKG stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.21. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $148.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

