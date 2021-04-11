PAID Network (PAID) Price Reaches $5.66 on Major Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.66 or 0.00009455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $359.05 million and approximately $16.51 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.00 or 0.00297266 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.58 or 0.00722421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,121.52 or 1.00404242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.66 or 0.00796029 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00018130 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

