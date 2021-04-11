Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pampa Energía’s earnings. Pampa Energía posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pampa Energía will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.23) to $4.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pampa Energía.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.18 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAM opened at $14.42 on Friday. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $819.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pampa Energía (PAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.