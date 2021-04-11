PancakeSwap (CAKE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $849.05 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for about $25.55 or 0.00042490 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $3.93 billion and $849.05 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 51.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00056112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00085581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.00 or 0.00620293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00034386 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 153,675,701 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

