Panda Yield Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.66 Million (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Panda Yield has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and $330,152.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00004550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Panda Yield

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,344,561 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,508 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

