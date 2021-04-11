Pantos Market Cap Hits $7.94 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Pantos has a total market cap of $7.94 million and approximately $221,539.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00068846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.00293456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $444.70 or 0.00739174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,334.23 or 0.98624763 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00018799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $479.00 or 0.00796189 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

