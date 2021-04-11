Parachute Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Parachute has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $17.77 million and approximately $241,481.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,211,279 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

