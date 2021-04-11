Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.69 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 47% against the US dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $26.15 or 0.00043955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $33.69 million and approximately $22.67 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00067734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.47 or 0.00294945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.85 or 0.00732610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,437.21 or 0.99907656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.78 or 0.00784609 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

