Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Trading Up 80.6% This Week

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $31.85 or 0.00052778 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 80.6% against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $41.03 million and $55.93 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

