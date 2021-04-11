ParkinGo (GOT) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $16,079.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,983.60 or 0.99827141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00038327 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00111150 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001211 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005722 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

