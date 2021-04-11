PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 31.4% Higher This Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00004038 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $269.33 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00066037 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000090 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 528.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000772 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.