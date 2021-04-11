Patientory (PTOY) Market Cap Hits $2.34 Million

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded 37% lower against the dollar. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $9,384.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00054652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00616083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00081494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00031832 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.