Patron Price Tops $0.0256 on Major Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and $5,923.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Patron Coin Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

