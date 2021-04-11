Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $13.12 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 303.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,268,000 after acquiring an additional 221,026 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $133.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.08 and its 200 day moving average is $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

