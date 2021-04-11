PAX Gold (PAXG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.65 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $105.78 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for about $1,758.36 or 0.02945200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00054542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00081319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $366.74 or 0.00614275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00032056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00037881 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.