Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $911.79 million and $69.09 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014951 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00045909 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 909,406,296 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

