Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.87 Million

Analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will announce sales of $54.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.40 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $238.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.20 million to $240.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $271.53 million, with estimates ranging from $266.60 million to $275.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paya.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYA shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $11.71 on Friday. Paya has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.39 and a beta of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $3,320,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $1,687,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,225,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

