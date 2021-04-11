Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 197.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC opened at $381.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $377.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.53. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.06 and a 1-year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Paycom Software from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $468.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.22.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

