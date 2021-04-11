PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Reduced by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,137,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $266.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.34 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

