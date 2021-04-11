PayPie (PPP) Trading Down 41.1% Over Last Week

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 41.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar. PayPie has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $2,217.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00056690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00083834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.80 or 0.00613645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00042512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00032559 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

