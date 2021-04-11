PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on PDSB. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.23.
Shares of PDSB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 712,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,466. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
