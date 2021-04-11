PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PDSB. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.23.

Shares of PDSB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 712,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,466. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

