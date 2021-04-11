PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Market Capitalization Tops $44.67 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $44.67 million and approximately $247,504.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00056524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00083673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00618022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00042334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033349 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 546,186,254 coins and its circulating supply is 110,168,204 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

