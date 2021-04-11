Peerplays (PPY) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001480 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $52,347.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.53 or 0.00295207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.68 or 0.00743652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,623.32 or 0.99709245 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00018805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.14 or 0.00794578 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

