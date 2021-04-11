PegNet (PEG) Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $3,698.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00067525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.23 or 0.00294973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.00736483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,546.05 or 0.99666996 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.39 or 0.00789007 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

