Penta Price Hits $0.0016 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 52.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Penta has a market capitalization of $33.18 million and $707,840.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Penta has traded down 51.3% against the US dollar. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00055940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00083375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.93 or 0.00613204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00041548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00032427 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.