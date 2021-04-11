Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.57. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $1,479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.07. 1,357,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14. Pentair has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $63.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.