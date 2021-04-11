Peony (PNY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,152.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $1.35 million and $2,152.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,396,462 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

