pEOS (PEOS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,808.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. pEOS has a market cap of $2.61 million and $1,808.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.63 or 0.00294946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.35 or 0.00712221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,249.63 or 0.99480156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.72 or 0.00801989 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

