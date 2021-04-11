pEOS Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 157.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, pEOS has traded 114% higher against the dollar. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. pEOS has a market cap of $2.73 million and $1,420.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00067911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00295186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.45 or 0.00734123 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,433.47 or 0.99969371 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $467.78 or 0.00786827 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

