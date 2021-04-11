PEPS Coin (PEPS) Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $4,536.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003752 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004341 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.00523757 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,507,890 coins and its circulating supply is 44,267,733 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

