PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Tops $0.0215 on Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 66.1% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $950,506.76 and approximately $14,073.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003409 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004459 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.67 or 0.00514026 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,501,807 coins and its circulating supply is 44,261,650 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

