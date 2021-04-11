PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is North American Management Corp’s 9th Largest Position

North American Management Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 3.1% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $9,522,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 43,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,950,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.