PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 424.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 400,505 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of PerkinElmer worth $71,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after buying an additional 1,019,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,373,000 after purchasing an additional 502,428 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $65,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI stock opened at $133.39 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.