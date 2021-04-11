Permission Coin (ASK) Market Cap Hits $19.77 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $19.77 million and $651,479.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00067734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.47 or 0.00294945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.85 or 0.00732610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,437.21 or 0.99907656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.78 or 0.00784609 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

