Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.