Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEYUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0321 per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.