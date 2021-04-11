Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,498 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.0% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 676.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 37,236.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 105,007 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 127,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 247,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

