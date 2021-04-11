Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,209 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

