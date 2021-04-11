Phala Network (PHA) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phala Network has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $168.64 million and approximately $16.08 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00056131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00083989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.84 or 0.00616491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00043089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033137 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

PHA is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

