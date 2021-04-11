Phala.Network Price Up 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00054355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00081759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.87 or 0.00609395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00038703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00031768 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

