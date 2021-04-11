Phantasma Energy Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $79,081.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00068718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.00297709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.94 or 0.00731791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,423.04 or 1.00966764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $482.15 or 0.00805664 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00017847 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,174,826 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

