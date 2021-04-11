Phantasma Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.70 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $71.70 million and approximately $687,501.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,689.70 or 0.99936770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00038621 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00110293 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005694 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.