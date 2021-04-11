Phantomx Trading Down 16.2% This Week (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantomx has a total market cap of $139,756.96 and approximately $183.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantomx has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.79 or 0.00471013 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006279 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00028991 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.29 or 0.04502654 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

