Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 2,715 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,790,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,033,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $14,019,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,292,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 415,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

