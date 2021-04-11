Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0204 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $311.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,009.59 or 1.00275885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00038656 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.60 or 0.00483928 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.47 or 0.00328309 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.47 or 0.00767768 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00112495 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004119 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,412,637 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

