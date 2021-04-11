PhoenixDAO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $856,028.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $10.74 million and approximately $856,028.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00055309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00087874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.00609438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00044184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00035871 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,660,270 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

