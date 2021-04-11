PhoenixDAO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $12.14 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00054597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00082084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.00611565 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00031970 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,660,270 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.