Phore Hits Market Capitalization of $13.98 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $13.98 million and $11,407.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00022843 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,697,560 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

