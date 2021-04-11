Phore (PHR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19,224.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $12.51 million and approximately $19,224.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020237 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,699,445 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

